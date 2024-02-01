Walmart plans 150 U.S. store expansion

Walmart said in a blog post Tuesday it will add or convert 150 U.S. stores by 2029.

Driving the news: The retailer laid the groundwork for the reveal in the past two weeks. First Walmart announced a hike in average pay for its store managers, then a stock grant program for the same group and finally a 3-to-1 stock split to make it easier for employees to buy shares.

Walmart also said it's raising the average hourly wage for front-line workers to $18 this month, up from $17.50.

The big picture: The company employs more than 1.6 million people, including nearly 56,000 in Arkansas.

🚧 Shopper beware: In addition to the 150 new stores, the company will continue remodeling 650 of its current stores in 47 states over the next year.

There are more than 4,600 Walmarts in the U.S.

The bottom line: New and remodeled stores will be an updated concept Walmart calls its store of the future.