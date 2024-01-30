46 mins ago - Business
Walmart announces stock split to help workers buy shares
Walmart on Tuesday announced a three-for-one stock split, as its shares are approaching the all-time high set in November.
Why it matters: The retailer says the move is being driven, in part, by its desire to let store workers (aka "associates") purchase company stock.
- "Sam Walton believed it was important to keep our share price in a range where purchasing whole shares, rather than fractions, was accessible to all of our associates," explained Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon in a statement.
- Walmart added that the split plan follows an "ongoing review of optimal trading and spread levels."
The bottom line: This would be Walmart's 12th stock split in its history, but its first since 1999.
