Arkansas' union workers charted

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of Arkansas workers who belong to a union was up slightly in 2023 to about 5%, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The rate is equal to about 62,000 workers, up from about 46,000 in 2021.

Zoom out: Nationwide, union membership hit a new low in 2023 — it's now 1 in 10 — though the total number of unionized employees rose slightly.

Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say they throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.