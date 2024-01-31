2 hours ago - News

Arkansas' union workers charted

headshot
headshot
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of Arkansas workers who belong to a union was up slightly in 2023 to about 5%, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • The rate is equal to about 62,000 workers, up from about 46,000 in 2021.

Zoom out: Nationwide, union membership hit a new low in 2023 — it's now 1 in 10 — though the total number of unionized employees rose slightly.

Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say they throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more