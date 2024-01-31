2 hours ago - News
Arkansas' union workers charted
The share of Arkansas workers who belong to a union was up slightly in 2023 to about 5%, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- The rate is equal to about 62,000 workers, up from about 46,000 in 2021.
Zoom out: Nationwide, union membership hit a new low in 2023 — it's now 1 in 10 — though the total number of unionized employees rose slightly.
Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say they throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.
