Affordable Care Act enrollment surges in Arkansas

Data: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Map: Axios Visuals

Enrollment in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act jumped 56% in Arkansas from last year to this year.

The big picture: A record 21.3 million people signed up on ACA marketplaces this year, with the largest enrollment increases tallied in "red" states, Axios' Jason Millman writes.

Why it matters: The 30.7% annual increase in ACA signups nationwide comes as former President Trump's renewed calls for repeal have again raised doubts about the law's future.

Enrollment figures released Wednesday by federal health officials indicate that Republican-leaning states would be greatly affected by the law's repeal.

By the numbers: Arkansas saw 156,607 signups during the enrollment period ending this month, compared to 100,407 during the period ending January 2023.

It's one of 12 states with an increase of more than 40%. Only Maine and D.C. saw enrollment shrink.

The intrigue: Some of the enrollment surge can likely be attributed to a portion of the millions who've recently lost Medicaid coverage moving to the marketplaces.

The Biden administration also boosted enrollment outreach and closed a "glitch" in the law that kept some families from accessing subsidies.