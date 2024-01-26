1 hour ago - News

Affordable Care Act enrollment surges in Arkansas

Change in Affordable Care Act enrollment, 2023 to 2024
Data: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Map: Axios Visuals

Enrollment in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act jumped 56% in Arkansas from last year to this year.

The big picture: A record 21.3 million people signed up on ACA marketplaces this year, with the largest enrollment increases tallied in "red" states, Axios' Jason Millman writes.

Why it matters: The 30.7% annual increase in ACA signups nationwide comes as former President Trump's renewed calls for repeal have again raised doubts about the law's future.

  • Enrollment figures released Wednesday by federal health officials indicate that Republican-leaning states would be greatly affected by the law's repeal.

By the numbers: Arkansas saw 156,607 signups during the enrollment period ending this month, compared to 100,407 during the period ending January 2023.

  • It's one of 12 states with an increase of more than 40%. Only Maine and D.C. saw enrollment shrink.

The intrigue: Some of the enrollment surge can likely be attributed to a portion of the millions who've recently lost Medicaid coverage moving to the marketplaces.

The Biden administration also boosted enrollment outreach and closed a "glitch" in the law that kept some families from accessing subsidies.

