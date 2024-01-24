1 hour ago - Food and Drink
2 Bentonville chefs in the running for James Beard Award
Two Bentonville chefs are semifinalists for the Best Chef: South category in the James Beard Awards.
Details: Matt Cooper of Conifer and Rafael Rios of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico are the only two Arkansas chefs to make the list, which also includes Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.
What's next: The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will celebrate the winners on June 10 in Chicago.
