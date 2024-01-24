2 Bentonville chefs in the running for James Beard Award

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two Bentonville chefs are semifinalists for the Best Chef: South category in the James Beard Awards.

Details: Matt Cooper of Conifer and Rafael Rios of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico are the only two Arkansas chefs to make the list, which also includes Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

What's next: The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will celebrate the winners on June 10 in Chicago.