1 hour ago - Food and Drink

2 Bentonville chefs in the running for James Beard Award

headshot
Illustration of a first place ribbon with a gold plate at the center.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Two Bentonville chefs are semifinalists for the Best Chef: South category in the James Beard Awards.

Details: Matt Cooper of Conifer and Rafael Rios of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico are the only two Arkansas chefs to make the list, which also includes Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

What's next: The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will celebrate the winners on June 10 in Chicago.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more