Your week ahead: Trying sake and seeing a play

TheatreSquared. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Here's how to get out this week:

💃 Take a dance class — You can spend Wednesday morning learning contemporary dance at The Momentary in Bentonville. Get tickets for $15.

🎭 See a play — "What the Constitution Means to Me" is onstage at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville starting Wednesday. A woman imagines how the Constitution served four generations of women and what it will mean for the future of the United States. Get tickets starting at $42; some $15 tickets remain for people under 30.

🍶 Go to a sake tasting — Try sake from Arkansas-based Origami and Japanese pub snacks at 5pm Monday at Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville for $30.

❓ Test your knowledge at trivia — Try "Jurassic Park" trivia Wednesday at Underbrush Books in Rogers or "Friends" trivia Thursday at Rendezvous Junction in Rogers.

