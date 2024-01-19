NWA has the most Mexican restaurants in the state

Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios Visuals

Washington County has the most Mexican restaurants per capita in Arkansas, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph.

By the numbers: Washington County has a whopping 96 Mexican restaurants, or 3.9 per 10,000 residents. Benton County is close behind with 92 Mexican eateries, or 3.2 per capita.

Zoom out: About 99% of Americans live in a county with at least one Mexican restaurant, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

The intrigue: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years, Contreras writes.

The big picture: About 37.2 million people in the U.S. trace their ancestry to Mexico, making Mexican Americans by far the largest Hispanic origin group in the nation, per the Pew Research Center.

They represent 11% of the total U.S. population and could surpass Black Americans, who represent 12.5% of the nation's population, in the next decade.

Alex's thought bubble: I cannot get enough Mexican food and I don't want to live anywhere that doesn't have plenty of places to get it.