Natural State report makes recommendations to boost Arkansas' outdoor economy

Mississippi River State Park near Marianna. Photo: Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

An advisory council focused on growing the state's outdoor recreation economy shared eight recommendations Wednesday with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Why it matters: The group wants to double "the number of entrepreneurs, workers, and the overall size of the outdoor economy and revenue" by 2034, the report reads.

The big picture: More than 48 million people visited Arkansas in 2022, up 17.2% from 41.2 million a year earlier. The additional visitors spent $1.2 billion, per the state department of Heritage, Parks and Tourism.

Outdoor recreation accounted for 2.5% of the state's GDP in 2022 — about $4 billion — and 43,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Flashback: The Natural State Initiative was created through executive order by Sanders in January. First gentleman Bryan Sanders chairs the Natural State Advisory Council, which consists mostly of state employees and business people.

Details: The report acknowledges that parts of these recommendations are already underway, but added details and suggested tactics to eight key areas:

Upgrade state park experiences — Create a master plan, up the food/beverage game and recreational amenities (rock climbing and trails).

— Create a master plan, up the food/beverage game and recreational amenities (rock climbing and trails). Establish year-round tourism — Develop and promote major events (like the Arkansas Graveler) and help regional tourism associations leverage their unique offerings.

— Develop and promote major events (like the Arkansas Graveler) and help regional tourism associations leverage their unique offerings. Enhance the outdoor economy — Seek federal grants, create an outdoor business alliance and support conservation efforts through partnerships with organizations.

— Seek federal grants, create an outdoor business alliance and support conservation efforts through partnerships with organizations. Educate Arkansans — Expand programs in schools to introduce more kids to the health benefits of the outdoors.

— Expand programs in schools to introduce more kids to the health benefits of the outdoors. Promote careers — Emphasize career options in the outdoor rec, tourism and hospitality industries at the high school and community college levels.

Investment and support — Provide more opportunities for outdoor entrepreneurs through incentives and tax credits to include outdoor recreation companies and by creating investor networks.

— Provide more opportunities for outdoor entrepreneurs through incentives and tax credits to include outdoor recreation companies and by creating investor networks. Grow recreation in the Delta — Build gravel cycling routes connecting communities and cultivate local food economies.

— Build gravel cycling routes connecting communities and cultivate local food economies. Use mobile technology — Create a digital platform to make navigating trails and attractions easier.

What they're saying: The report comes with no spending recommendations or budget requests.

"We've kind of used the Natural State Initiative as the opportunity to set our priorities," Shea Lewis, secretary of Heritage, Parks and Tourism, told Axios.

What we're watching: Each agency — the Game and Fish Commission, the Office of Outdoor Recreation, etc. — will likely use the report to inform their budget priorities, he said.