Meg Ryan's movie shot in Northwest Arkansas now in theaters

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny appear on the "Today" show last week. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"What Happens Later," the latest edition to the perennial rom-com genre, opened in theaters Friday.

Why it matters: The movie, starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, was shot in Northwest Arkansas earlier this year.

  • It's also the second film directed by Ryan, along with 2015's WWII-era "Ithaca."

Quick take: "What Happens Later" centers on ex-lovers who get snowed in at an airport and are forced to reckon with their past.

  • Will they/won't they? Your guess is probably good.

Details: Filming locations listed on IMDb.com include Northwest Arkansas National Airport and "Bentonville."

  • Yes, but: Arkansas' film commissioner, Christopher Crane, tells Axios that other sites included Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Thaden Field and The Momentary.
  • The airport setting, where most of the film's action takes place, is a mix of XNA and Crystal Bridges, he said.
  • Observers will note the state's only moving sidewalk makes a cameo or two.

The bottom line: "As you'd expect from a movie about what-ifs, 'What Happens Later' is full of sentimentality and primed to be a comforting snow-day watch for the upcoming holiday season," The New York Times review reads.

  • "While it's unlikely to join the rom-com pantheon, its charming leads and humorous truths do invoke the spirit of [Nora] Ephron, to whom the film is dedicated."

