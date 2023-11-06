Meg Ryan's movie shot in Northwest Arkansas now in theaters

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny appear on the "Today" show last week. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"What Happens Later," the latest edition to the perennial rom-com genre, opened in theaters Friday.

Why it matters: The movie, starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, was shot in Northwest Arkansas earlier this year.

It's also the second film directed by Ryan, along with 2015's WWII-era "Ithaca."

Quick take: "What Happens Later" centers on ex-lovers who get snowed in at an airport and are forced to reckon with their past.

Will they/won't they? Your guess is probably good.

Details: Filming locations listed on IMDb.com include Northwest Arkansas National Airport and "Bentonville."

Yes, but: Arkansas' film commissioner, Christopher Crane, tells Axios that other sites included Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Thaden Field and The Momentary.

Arkansas' film commissioner, Christopher Crane, tells Axios that other sites included Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Thaden Field and The Momentary. The airport setting, where most of the film's action takes place, is a mix of XNA and Crystal Bridges, he said.

Observers will note the state's only moving sidewalk makes a cameo or two.

The bottom line: "As you'd expect from a movie about what-ifs, 'What Happens Later' is full of sentimentality and primed to be a comforting snow-day watch for the upcoming holiday season," The New York Times review reads.

"While it's unlikely to join the rom-com pantheon, its charming leads and humorous truths do invoke the spirit of [Nora] Ephron, to whom the film is dedicated."

Go deeper: Read about the Bentonville Film Festival.