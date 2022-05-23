Bentonville Film Festival set for June events and more

The Bentonville Film Festival is right around the corner, but the organization that hosts the festival is expanding its influence past the annual event.

What's happening: Bentonville Film Foundation became a nonprofit last year and has a year-round office.

It's gearing up to offer professional development to filmmakers, such as workshops on producing and legal contracts, Wendy Guerrero, president of the festival, told Axios.

What they're saying: "We're committed to being in Arkansas because we feel like this is the growth area, and it could be the next Atlanta. It could be the next place that filmmakers and people are going to want to come shoot," Guerrero said.

Meg Ryan, who starred in "When Harry Met Sally" and has taken part in the festival, is planning to shoot a movie in NWA. It'll be called "What Happens Later."

Details: The festival focuses on showing films that are both made by and portray a diverse group of people, including different genders, ethnicities, sexual orientation and people with disabilities, Guerrero said. The festival also includes panels and events focused on inclusivity.

Geena and Friends, named after founder Geena Davis, takes scenes from male-dominated films and has female actors read the male parts. Davis founded the festival to champion women and girls in film.

The festival will also work with other organizations, including the Cherokee Nation Film Office, on some events.

Background: Davis launched her organization, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, in 2004 and studies how women and girls are depicted in entertainment.

Go to the festival: In-person activities and showings will be June 22-26 at various Bentonville venues such as The Momentary. Virtual events will continue through July 3. Check the website for updates.