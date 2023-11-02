Springdale library will expand to meet growing demand

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Springdale Public Library's outdoor courtyard will soon have walls and a ceiling.

Why it matters: The addition is being made to the building to accommodate increased demand, particularly in children's programming, library director Anne Gresham told Axios.

The library has seen more foot traffic in the past few years. It's typical to host events with more than 100 attendees, which it can't comfortably accommodate, she said.

Context: Programs had 18,592 visits in 2022, up from 16,509 in 2019.

Gresham attributed the rise in popularity, in part, to people wanting to reconnect post-pandemic.

"I think the library really can provide a meeting place," she said. "I don't like to describe it as free because we are taxpayer funded, so it's more coming in to use what's already yours."

Details: The addition will mostly consist of a large room for public use, as well as storage and restrooms.

By the numbers: The city estimates the work will cost $1.6 million. It'll add about 3,000 square feet of space to the existing 43,000-square-foot building.

Zoom out: Bentonville Public Library is also expanding, and the Fayetteville Public Library completed a $50 million expansion two years ago.

What's next: The construction timeline is TBD.