Monday Munchies: Historic Ozark Cafe in Jasper

The chicken-fried chicken sandwich at Ozark Cafe is enormous. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

This chicken-fried chicken sandwich was as generous and welcoming as the people of the small town where I ate it.

The setup: The 114-year old Ozark Cafe in Jasper is a bit of a time capsule. At first glance, patrons are reading newspapers!

But, but, but: It was just the menu printed on a broadsheet.

Still, the natural-rock walls, an old-fashioned bar and hundreds of photos let you know it's not just a restaurant — it's a community fixture where townspeople have communed for decades.

The offerings: The fare is what's expected in a small-town diner: breakfast, lunch specials and heavier entrees for dinner. All is American-style food.

I opted for the chicken-fried chicken sandwich ($13) and hand-cut fries ($2).

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The verdict: Enormous, crispy and crunchy — the only thing missing between the bun halves were pickles.

I'm guessing the server would've brought 'em, but hunger — and a deadline — hastened my eating.

Check it out: Ozark Cafe is in downtown Jasper; hours are 7am-8pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-9pm Friday and Saturday.

Of note: Don't confuse the Ozark Cafe in Jasper with the historic Oark General Store (no "z") in the Ozark St. Francis National Forest.