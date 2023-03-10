Take a day trip to the Oark General Store

The weather is still fickle, so if you want to get outside without committing to a hike or bike ride, consider a car trip down part of the Pig Trail to the Oark General Store.

The big picture: The shop, operating since 1890, is on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places and offers a glimpse of what it was like to live in a rural part of the state 100 years ago.

Yes, Oark is spelled without a "z" and is different from Ozark, which is nearby.

To add to the possible confusion, Oark is located in the Ozark St. Francis National Forest.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

What to do: As you'd expect, basic groceries and fishing supplies are available, but the cafe serving burgers, fries and sandwiches is a hit with bikers (the Harley-Davidson crowd) on spring and fall rides.

The burger I had was made to order, straightforward and delicious.

Pro tip: Top it off with a slice of pie. There are several eclectic choices, but I went with an apple crumble that was top shelf.

Visit: The store is at 117 Co Rd 5241, Oark. Cell service is spotty, so screenshot the map before leaving home.