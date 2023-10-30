Artificial intelligence could be the next mall cop

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A trio of companies are working on tech that may help retailers foil thieves and grow their bottom line.

What's happening: Josh Sommers, VP of growth and development for Cox Communications, announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies and EPIC iO on Monday at the annual NWA Tech Summit.

Why it matters: The technology could save retailers millions of dollars by identifying the top products that are stolen and areas within a store where theft most commonly occurs.

It also could help stores tweak their layouts and displays to drive more sales, Sommers told Axios.

The big picture: Shrinkage — the loss of inventory through theft, damage or miscounting — cost retailers $94.5 billion in 2021 the National Retail Federation estimates. That's skyrocketed from an estimated $61.7 billion in 2019 and $50.6 billion in 2018.

In addition to shoplifting and high-profile organized crime, checkout errors and label switching account for an average of 1.4% of inventory shrink, NRF said.

How it works: Called the Cox Communications computer vision for retail analytics, the system combines Dell hardware, EPIC's artificial intelligence and Cox's connectivity to the cloud.

Sommers described a consultancy period where Cox would work with retailers and teach the system to identify products — say, pricey batteries.

More than just noting an item was plucked from the shelf, the system would also know how much it costs and could identify if it was actually scanned and purchased.

If it's discounted by the cashier (the friend price) or pocketed between pluck and exit, a notification would be sent to someone at the store.

Details: In a conversation with Axios, Sommers said a shoebox-sized computer would be linked to cameras throughout a store.

The device drives the software, but data collected is stored on Cox's cloud so companies can crunch it and look for trends.

Different retailers will have different requirements, Sommers said. Some will want to own the hardware, others will want Cox to manage the entire system.

What's next: The companies are looking to sign the first client.

An ideal retailer would be "mid-market," Sommers said, a chain with about 100 stores would be a sweet spot.

Editor's note: Cox Enterprises, the parent company to Cox Communications, also owns Axios.