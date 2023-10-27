Axios NWA Does: A scenic drive near Fayetteville

Alex here. It's good to stop and smell the roses — or, in this case, drive aimlessly to appreciate the Natural State during fall.

What happened: I went for a drive down Arkansas 16 through southeast Fayetteville and Madison County and onto the Pig Trail Scenic Byway, which took me down to Franklin County. (Well, I rode along — someone had to take photos.)

Driving the news: This is a good time to go, as we're coming up on peak fall foliage season. It's beautiful.

Background: You may have heard of the Pig Trail Scenic Byway. It was a common route to get from the Arkansas River Valley to Fayetteville before Interstate 49 existed and remains a popular ride for motorcyclists.

It's a curvy road surrounded by trees, and you can pull over for a scenic overlook of the mountains. I can confirm the Encyclopedia of Arkansas' description as correct — "utterly devoid of franchise eateries, liquor stores or other stops except for widely spaced 'mom and pop' gas stations."

The intrigue: You don't actually have to even travel all the way to the byway if you don't want to spend the time or gas.