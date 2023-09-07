37 mins ago - News

Arkansas' leaf-watching season outlook

Carly Mallenbaum
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Peak fall foliage in Northwest Arkansas will be here soon.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues can be tricky to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps for the entire country.

  • In northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri, leaves should begin changing colors by the first week of October.
  • The area will likely be past its peak fall colors by the first week of November.

Best places to view fall foliage in NWA include:

Zoom out: We're fortunate. If you miss the changes in the north, you can always drive a couple of hours south and east to chase peak colors in Arkansas. Try:

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

  • As nights get longer and days shorter in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
  • The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.
