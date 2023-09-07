Arkansas' leaf-watching season outlook
Peak fall foliage in Northwest Arkansas will be here soon.
Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues can be tricky to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.
Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps for the entire country.
- In northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri, leaves should begin changing colors by the first week of October.
- The area will likely be past its peak fall colors by the first week of November.
Best places to view fall foliage in NWA include:
- Yellow Rock Trail at Devil's Den State Park.
- Hawksbill Crag (Whitaker Point) in the Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area.
- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area at Beaver Lake.
Zoom out: We're fortunate. If you miss the changes in the north, you can always drive a couple of hours south and east to chase peak colors in Arkansas. Try:
Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.
- As nights get longer and days shorter in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
- The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.
