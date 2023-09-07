Arkansas' leaf-watching season outlook

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Peak fall foliage in Northwest Arkansas will be here soon.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues can be tricky to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps for the entire country.

In northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri, leaves should begin changing colors by the first week of October.

The area will likely be past its peak fall colors by the first week of November.

Best places to view fall foliage in NWA include:

Zoom out: We're fortunate. If you miss the changes in the north, you can always drive a couple of hours south and east to chase peak colors in Arkansas. Try:

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.