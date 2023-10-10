Hispanic poverty rate declines in Arkansas

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Poverty thresholds vary based on family size and composition. The Census Bureau will not release estimates for 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on data collection.; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Just over one-fifth, or 20.4% of Arkansas' Hispanic residents, were living in poverty as of 2022, compared to 16.8% of Arkansas residents overall, per the latest census data.

That's compared to 21.3% of Hispanic residents and 16.3% of all residents in Arkansas in 2021, and 24.5% of Hispanics and 17.2% of all residents in Arkansas in 2005.

The big picture: The percentage of U.S. Latinos living in poverty has dropped significantly in the past decade but remains above the national average for all groups.

Why it matters: Latinos comprise 19% of the population and are set to be a plurality of the country's population by midcentury. Failure to address systemic economic inequalities may threaten the nation's economic future.

By the numbers: Nationally, 16.8% of Latinos — 10 million — were living in poverty in 2022.

That's well above the nation's overall poverty rate of 11.5% but below the 2021 Latino poverty rate of more than 25%.

Latinos in Alabama had the nation's highest poverty rate (27.6%), according to an Axios analysis of census data.

had the nation's highest poverty rate (27.6%), according to an Axios analysis of census data. Montana was second (24.2%), followed by Pennsylvania (23.9%).

Yes, but: Wyoming had the lowest percentage of Latinos living in poverty (10.2%), likely because of the large number of well-paying oil and gas jobs there.

North Dakota, which also has many oil and gas jobs — and which saw the fastest Hispanic population growth of any state over the last decade — had a Latino poverty rate of 12.5%.

Catch up quick: The percentage of Latinos in poverty ranged in the mid-20s for much of the 1970s but shot up to 29% in the '80s as the population kept growing.

It hit its highest mark in modern times in 1994 — 30.7% — following the recession of the early 1990s and a spike in new immigration from Mexico after the Mexican peso devaluation crisis.

What they're saying: Poverty is one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., says José Jurado Vadillo, a research economist at the Seidman Institute, Arizona State University.

Better access to credit and to quality education would help reduce Latino poverty, Vadillo adds.

