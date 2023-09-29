NorthWest Arkansas Community College adds esports

NorthWest Arkansas Community College announced Thursday its second athletic offering will be esports.

Background: NWACC launched its first intercollegiate sports programs in 2021 — men's and women's cross-country teams. The school's first full-time athletic director, Brooke Brewer, started that job last month.

The intrigue: The plan was to not add any more sports until the school completes an ongoing feasibility study designed to gauge what makes sense to add, Brewer told Axios. The study will be complete in the spring.

Yes, but: GameStop donated nine computer gaming systems, and the sport doesn't require travel costs. Adjunct math instructor Carlos Merino agreed to coach.

The big picture: Esports are rapidly growing in popularity among high school and college students, and it's an inclusive activity for NWACC's adult education and concurrent students, Brewer said.

What's next: Esports will start in the fall as a club sport. In the spring, the club will continue and esports will also be offered as an intercollegiate sport.