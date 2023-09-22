It's a packed weekend with Bikes, Blues and BBQ, the FORMAT Festival and the Ladies Professional Golf Association annual tour stop in Rogers. Here's the rundown.

Those who didn't plan ahead to attend any of the big multiday events are by no means out of luck. Here are some alternatives:

🇲🇽 Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival — It's Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about and celebrate Hispanic heritage with live music, a soccer tournament and a children's area. Hours are 1-5pm Sunday at the Northwest Arkansas Mall parking lot in Fayetteville.

🔨 Tinkerfest — Curious kids are encouraged to attend this event for hands-on building and craft activities. Hours are 10am-5pm Saturday at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Reserve your time slot. Tickets are free for members and $12 for nonmembers ages 2 and up.

🏈 Watch the Hogs take on LSU — Kickoff is at 6pm Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the annual Battle for the Boot.