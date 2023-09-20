Festivals and events are taking over NWA this week

Get ready for quite the mashup of major multiday events in NWA — a bike rally, a music and arts festival, and a professional golf tournament.

What's happening: Bikes Blues & BBQ kicks off today in downtown Rogers and Eureka Springs; it runs through Saturday.

FORMAT Festival takes place Friday-Sunday.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour starts Friday, with various events taking place through Sunday at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

By the numbers: It's a big tourism weekend for NWA, with about 400,000 people expected to attend Bikes, Blues & BBQ and 15,000 patrons at the LPGA tournament. FORMAT organizers expect 12,000 people, spokesperson Sandee Fenton told Axios.

Historically, the sounds of motorcycles and sights of leather have taken over Fayetteville for one weekend each September. For the second year in a row, one of the largest bike rallies in the country will instead be hosted mostly in Rogers, both downtown and at Pig Trail Harley Davidson. Some events will also take place in Eureka Springs.

This year's rally features live music at Butterfield Stage, a BBQ contest and vendors. See the schedule.

FORMAT Festival, an arts, music and technology event that debuted last year, returns to the area. This time, it's at The Momentary in downtown Bentonville, a change of pace from its inaugural setup at the more remote, 250-acre Sugar Creek Airstrip property in Bentonville.

Headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morisette and Leon Bridges. In addition to dozens of musical artists, the festival promises visual artists from all over the world.

Get a three-day general admission pass for $204.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will feature 144 of the world's best golfers, including former Razorbacks Maria Fassi, Gaby López and Brooke Matthews, tournament director Rachel Reece told Axios.

Festivities also include a 5K run, yoga for kids and a women's empowerment summit. The last three days of the championship will include the BITE NWA Festival, a food-and-drink celebration featuring local restaurants and breweries. Check the schedule.

Get a ticket for the week for $75 or a one-day ticket for $10.