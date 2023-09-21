Walmart opens its first pet-service center

Share on email (opens in new window)

has its first pet-service center complete with veterinary care and grooming at a store in Dallas, Georgia.

Why it matters: Walmart, which already offers medical clinics, auto services and a pharmacy, could position itself to also be a competitive pet-care provider.

The Georgia store is serving as a pilot to learn the best ways to offer accessibleand quality pet care. The goal is to expand to other communities, according to a news release.

What they're saying: Walmart wants to make pet care affordable, especially for pet owners who struggle to afford rising costs.

The company cited data from the American Pet Products Association, which notes that two-thirds of U.S. households own a pet and 23 million U.S. households adopted a pet during the pandemic.

