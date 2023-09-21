10 mins ago - Business
Walmart opens its first pet-service center
has its first pet-service center complete with veterinary care and grooming at a store in Dallas, Georgia.
Why it matters: Walmart, which already offers medical clinics, auto services and a pharmacy, could position itself to also be a competitive pet-care provider.
- The Georgia store is serving as a pilot to learn the best ways to offer accessibleand quality pet care. The goal is to expand to other communities, according to a news release.
What they're saying: Walmart wants to make pet care affordable, especially for pet owners who struggle to afford rising costs.
- The company cited data from the American Pet Products Association, which notes that two-thirds of U.S. households own a pet and 23 million U.S. households adopted a pet during the pandemic.
