Four sports bars to watch the Hogs play in NWA

K.J. Jefferson (1) of the Arkansas Razorbacks releases a pass against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Razorback football season is in full swing. If you didn't make plans to tailgate or enjoy it from the stadium this year, here's where you can still call those Hogs — food and drink in hand.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

It's a small, unpretentious BBQ spot tucked inside a strip mall off Garland Avenue in Fayetteville.

The Lucky Luke's special gets you a pulled pork BBQ sandwich with fries and a beer for $7.77.

JJ's Grill

You can have frozen margaritas for $2 each all day at any JJ's location — Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers or Bella Vista.

Foghorn's

This place is for those who like their chicken wings with lots of sauce options. Choose from 40 sauces.

Also, it has a whole game-day menu.

Farrell's Lounge Bar and Grill