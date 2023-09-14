1 hour ago - Sports

Four sports bars to watch the Hogs play in NWA

Alex Golden

K.J. Jefferson (1) of the Arkansas Razorbacks releases a pass against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Razorback football season is in full swing. If you didn't make plans to tailgate or enjoy it from the stadium this year, here's where you can still call those Hogs — food and drink in hand.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

  • It's a small, unpretentious BBQ spot tucked inside a strip mall off Garland Avenue in Fayetteville.
  • The Lucky Luke's special gets you a pulled pork BBQ sandwich with fries and a beer for $7.77.

JJ's Grill

  • You can have frozen margaritas for $2 each all day at any JJ's location — Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers or Bella Vista.
  • Foghorn's
  • This place is for those who like their chicken wings with lots of sauce options. Choose from 40 sauces.
  • Also, it has a whole game-day menu.

Farrell's Lounge Bar and Grill

  • This one on Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville is a spacious sports bar with a menu that goes beyond wings and burgers. You'll also find dishes like eggplant risotto and bourbon cream gnocchi.
