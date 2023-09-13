Report: Continued rate hikes curbing home sales

Data: Arvest Skyline Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Home sales remain slow as homeowners stick with their mortgage rates, according to the biannual residential Arvest Skyline Report out Tuesday.

Why it matters: Housing prices and rents largely dictate who can afford to live in Northwest Arkansas and the wages they need to maintain a reasonable quality of life.

Lower- and middle-range wage earners in NWA have found it increasingly difficult to buy a home or rent living space.

Reality check: Though initiatives are underway to build more attainable housing and educate investors about options, measures are limited and relief is likely years away.

The big picture: Consumers are still spending, but home buying — typically a family's largest expense — has slowed due mortgage rate increases.

By the numbers: The average sales price for a single-family home during the first half of 2023 in Benton County was $422,564, up 5% from six months earlier. It was $392,306 in Washington County, up 4.3%.

Those prices are up 77% in Benton County and 66% in Washington County from the middle of 2018.

The number of homes sold in both counties dropped nearly 9% during the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.

Multifamily vacancies in the two-county area rose slightly to 2.2% from 1.6% at the beginning of the year. Skyline authors say this was due to more than 800 new units opening in Benton County and student turnover in Fayetteville (Washington County).

Average rent prices were up 10.6% to $952 from $860 a year earlier.

Of note: Nearly 39% of the homes sold in the first half of the year were new construction.

What we're watching: 2,309 residential building permits — a broad measure of how much construction is underway — were issued in the first half of 2023, down from nearly 2,900 a year earlier.