1 hour ago - Education

University of Arkansas sees record enrollment — again

Alex Golden

Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Arkansas has its highest-ever enrollment for the third straight year.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, the eleventh day of classes for the fall semester, the university had 32,140 students including undergraduate, graduate and law students, according to a news release.

  • That's up by 3.9% from fall 2022 and 15.7% above five years ago.

The intrigue: The university turned away about 700 out-of-state students for lack of campus housing and again will contract with nearby apartment complexes to house some students.

  • Dorms on campus can accommodate about 6,230 students. Freshmen are generally required to live on campus, with some exceptions.
  • The freshman class is the second-largest in school history at 6,344 students, purposefully smaller than the fall 2022 freshman class of 7,100.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more