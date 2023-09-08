University of Arkansas sees record enrollment — again

The University of Arkansas has its highest-ever enrollment for the third straight year.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, the eleventh day of classes for the fall semester, the university had 32,140 students including undergraduate, graduate and law students, according to a news release.

That's up by 3.9% from fall 2022 and 15.7% above five years ago.

The intrigue: The university turned away about 700 out-of-state students for lack of campus housing and again will contract with nearby apartment complexes to house some students.