University of Arkansas sees record enrollment — again
The University of Arkansas has its highest-ever enrollment for the third straight year.
By the numbers: As of Tuesday, the eleventh day of classes for the fall semester, the university had 32,140 students including undergraduate, graduate and law students, according to a news release.
- That's up by 3.9% from fall 2022 and 15.7% above five years ago.
The intrigue: The university turned away about 700 out-of-state students for lack of campus housing and again will contract with nearby apartment complexes to house some students.
- Dorms on campus can accommodate about 6,230 students. Freshmen are generally required to live on campus, with some exceptions.
- The freshman class is the second-largest in school history at 6,344 students, purposefully smaller than the fall 2022 freshman class of 7,100.
