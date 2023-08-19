48 mins ago - Education

University of Arkansas expects record enrollment

Alex Golden

Photo: Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images

The University of Arkansas expects a record number of students this fall despite a slightly smaller freshman class than last year, a university spokesperson told Axios.

The intrigue: The university is capping enrollment, turning away about 700 eligible out-of-state students, spokesperson John Thomas said. Chancellor Charles Robinson previously told Axios the university would likely have to cap enrollment for lack of campus housing but would not turn away any eligible Arkansas students.

  • UA turned away some out-of-state students last fall because of the size of the incoming class, Thomas wrote in an email.

By the numbers: Specific enrollment numbers for 2023 won't be available until the eleventh day of classes in early September.

Details: About 700 students will have university housing contracts but live in off-campus apartment complexes, including The Cardinal, The Locale Fayetteville, The Marshall at Arkansas and Ozark Villas. University Housing staff will live in the apartment complexes as a resource for students.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more