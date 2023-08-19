University of Arkansas expects record enrollment

The University of Arkansas expects a record number of students this fall despite a slightly smaller freshman class than last year, a university spokesperson told Axios.

The intrigue: The university is capping enrollment, turning away about 700 eligible out-of-state students, spokesperson John Thomas said. Chancellor Charles Robinson previously told Axios the university would likely have to cap enrollment for lack of campus housing but would not turn away any eligible Arkansas students.

UA turned away some out-of-state students last fall because of the size of the incoming class, Thomas wrote in an email.

By the numbers: Specific enrollment numbers for 2023 won't be available until the eleventh day of classes in early September.

Fall 2022 enrollment was 30,963 students, including a school-record freshman class of about 7,100.

Details: About 700 students will have university housing contracts but live in off-campus apartment complexes, including The Cardinal, The Locale Fayetteville, The Marshall at Arkansas and Ozark Villas. University Housing staff will live in the apartment complexes as a resource for students.