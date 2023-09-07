How to celebrate Cycle September in Northwest Arkansas
It's Cycle September, an unofficial time for people to goad you into getting on a bike.
State of play: The weather is cooler and bike riding's fun.
Catch up quick: September cycling in NWA is more than butts in saddles — there's also networking and plenty of opportunities to learn from others this month:
1. Anyone in NWA can use the Love to Ride cycling platform to compete with friends by miles, days or distances ridden this month, or just to show off.
- Registration and details at Love to Ride NW Arkansas.
- There are prizes.
2. The NWA chapter of People for Bikes, the nonprofit working to make cycling more attainable for everyone, will host several events next week:
- Ride to Work Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7:30-9am. Simply show up at Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville wearing bright colors and network before you pedal to your desk.
- Draft Industry Networking Event, Sept. 14, 6-8pm. Short talks from industry experts and time to meet others at Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. It's free, but registration is required.
- Intro to Gravel Ride, Sept. 16, 9-11am. Learn the basics of the hottest category in cycling. It, too, is free, but you have to bring a bike. Register.
3. Another trio of cycling events are set next week: Cycle of Influence, Sept. 12-14; Master Bike Builders Show, Sept. 16-17; and Women of Oz (WOZ) Sunset Summit in the Ozarks, Sept. 15-17.
