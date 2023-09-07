39 mins ago - News

How to celebrate Cycle September in Northwest Arkansas

Worth Sparkman

Competitors ride in the Natural State Criterium this summer. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

It's Cycle September, an unofficial time for people to goad you into getting on a bike.

State of play: The weather is cooler and bike riding's fun.

Catch up quick: September cycling in NWA is more than butts in saddles — there's also networking and plenty of opportunities to learn from others this month:

1. Anyone in NWA can use the Love to Ride cycling platform to compete with friends by miles, days or distances ridden this month, or just to show off.

2. The NWA chapter of People for Bikes, the nonprofit working to make cycling more attainable for everyone, will host several events next week:

3. Another trio of cycling events are set next week: Cycle of Influence, Sept. 12-14; Master Bike Builders Show, Sept. 16-17; and Women of Oz (WOZ) Sunset Summit in the Ozarks, Sept. 15-17.

