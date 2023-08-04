Downtown Fayetteville's big construction plans

The city of Fayetteville is gearing up for the final phase of its long-awaited cultural arts corridor.

State of play: Construction is wrapping up on a new parking deck on West Avenue downtown, with plans to open in September before parking is lost in the Walton Arts Center lot across the street to construction of a new civic plaza.

The big picture: The arts corridor is meant to create outdoor public spaces that celebrate art and encourage biking and walking.

The whole project takes up about 50 acres downtown, purposefully around flagship arts and cultural establishments like the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared and the Fayetteville Public Library.

Details: The existing parking lot will be transformed into open community green space with a hotel on the south side, an amphitheater, a spring-water canal and a play structure for kids on the west side.

Details are still being decided for the play structure, but it likely won't be a traditional playground, Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the city, tells Axios.

The city is also working on street improvements downtown, having recently finished Dickson Street; Center and Spring streets are expected to be complete by fall.

The idea is for West Avenue to serve as an event-friendly alleyway where vendors can comfortably fit booths along the north-south sidewalk.

What's next: Construction on the civic plaza will begin in a few weeks and should be complete in about a year, Nierengarten says.

Flashback: Voters in 2019 approved about $31.7 million to build the cultural arts corridor, now called The Ramble. It was a part of the 2019 bond issue which totaled about $226 million.

The project included now-complete upgrades throughout Fay Jones Woods, such as paved walkways, an intersection with Razorback Greenway, spaces for art installations or performances, and restoring Tanglewood Branch Creek.

What to watch: Plans for another building on the north side of the plaza are TBD.