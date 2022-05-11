Fayetteville finishing phase one of arts corridor project The Ramble
Fayetteville is wrapping up the first phase of its cultural arts corridor project, The Ramble.
State of play: Phase one includes paved walkways, an intersection with the Razorback Greenway, and spaces for art installations or activities, like musical performances or yoga, throughout Fay Jones Woods.
- It also includes the restoration of Tanglewood Branch Creek and adding sidewalks and lighting to West Avenue.
- Phase one should be complete by the end of June, Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the city, said Monday during a hard hat tour of the corridor.
The big picture: The arts corridor is meant to create outdoor public spaces that celebrate art and encourage biking and walking.
- The whole project takes up about 50 acres downtown, purposefully around flagship arts and cultural establishments like the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared and the Fayetteville Public Library.
By the numbers: Voters approved about $31.7 million in 2019 to build the corridor. It was a part of the 2019 bond issue which totaled about $226 million.
- The Walton Family Foundation gave the city about $1.7 million in 2017 to design the project.
What's next: You'll see the Walton Arts Center parking lot transformed into a civic plaza with green space. But you'll be able to park in a new parking garage across the street.
