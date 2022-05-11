Fayetteville is wrapping up the first phase of its cultural arts corridor project, The Ramble.

State of play: Phase one includes paved walkways, an intersection with the Razorback Greenway, and spaces for art installations or activities, like musical performances or yoga, throughout Fay Jones Woods.

It also includes the restoration of Tanglewood Branch Creek and adding sidewalks and lighting to West Avenue.

Phase one should be complete by the end of June, Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the city, said Monday during a hard hat tour of the corridor.

The big picture: The arts corridor is meant to create outdoor public spaces that celebrate art and encourage biking and walking.

The whole project takes up about 50 acres downtown, purposefully around flagship arts and cultural establishments like the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared and the Fayetteville Public Library.

By the numbers: Voters approved about $31.7 million in 2019 to build the corridor. It was a part of the 2019 bond issue which totaled about $226 million.

The Walton Family Foundation gave the city about $1.7 million in 2017 to design the project.

What's next: You'll see the Walton Arts Center parking lot transformed into a civic plaza with green space. But you'll be able to park in a new parking garage across the street.