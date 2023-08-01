Taco Talk: Pedal it Forward's Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams, executive director of Pedal it Forward, was particularly impressed with the radishes. Photos: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Note: Taco Talk is a new regular feature. We'll sample a taqueria with the movers, shakers, artists and bakers of NWA, and rap about news in their world. 🚲

👋 Worth here. I recently met Kenny Williams at Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More in Springdale to talk shop and break bread.

The setup: Williams is executive director of Pedal It Forward, the nonprofit that fixes bikes and donates them to people in need for recreation and transportation.

Boss Man, formerly King Burrito, has six locations in NWA.

He ordered the street taco plate — four tacos of your choice ($11.50) — with pastor and birria; me with asada and birria.

How it works: Williams described an efficient, if cumbersome, recycling system. Pedal It Forward receives donated bikes everywhere from people cleaning out garages to truckloads from Walmart return centers.

If a bike can be repaired, it is by volunteers with mechanical skills. If not, it's raided for parts.

Sometimes rare finds are purchased at monthly rummage sales.

If all else fails, there's the scrapyard.

Most bikes are distributed through a network of partners — schools, churches, homeless and women's shelters — but Williams fields the odd one-off call and helps when possible.

The four taco plate at Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

State of play: Last year the organization fixed and donated 2,000 bikes and it's on pace to do about the same this year.

Williams, who's been at this job about 2.5 years, said it takes hundreds of volunteers for the organization to fulfill its mission, but he relies on about 40 steadfast folks.

He described a nonprofit that's poised to grow, but needs more visibility in the community and, of course, help with funding.

Between the lines: It costs about $25 to fix a single bike and get it to a person in need. Recurring gifts are easy to set up.

The verdict: We were both pleased with lunch. The meat was tender and flavorful. Corn tortillas didn't fall apart and the portions were about right.