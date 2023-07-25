Bentonville superintendent proposes new affordable housing for teachers
Three out-of-area teachers hired in 2022 for Bentonville schools had to resign before the school year started because they couldn't find housing in their price range.
- Superintendent Debbie Jones is now taking action to help teachers find places to live.
Driving the news: Jones proposed to the school board last week that the district donate 9 acres of land to develop attainable housing for teachers.
- At that meeting, Excellerate Foundation of Rogers presented a preliminary plan to show how the land might be used and the project funded.
Why it matters: NWA's high cost of housing makes it challenging for lower- and middle-range wage earners, like many teachers, to afford to live in the area.
The big picture: The new LEARNS Act sets the state's minimum annual salary for teachers at $50,000, but the average selling price for a home in Benton County was more than $400,000 at the end of last year.
Details: The $25 million proposal calls for building 93 units that teachers could buy or rent on 6 of the 9 acres. The other 3 acres are in a floodplain.
- The plan calls for two multifamily complexes with 24 units each, 24 two-bedroom homes and 21 one-bedroom homes.
- The property would be developed by one entity, then managed by another so that the school district wouldn't become a landlord.
- The land is adjacent to Bentonville High School, at the intersection of SE S and SE 14th streets.
- Rent and home prices would be controlled. Initial rent would be $750 and selling prices $180,000 to $200,000.
Yes, but: Because state and federal funding may be used to build the multifamily units, they would have to be made available to anyone, not just teachers.
- Teachers will still receive most of the benefit.
Context: Excellerate Foundation focuses on social support, housing and workforce education in NWA.
- Jeff Webster, its president and CEO, said that, in this scenario, the organization would basically act as a project manager, convening various groups, leading the development and providing some of the funding.
- The foundation has other attainable housing projects in the works.
What's next: Attorney General Tim Griffin will weigh in on the constitutionality of the land donation to a nonprofit.
- If he gives a green light, the school board will have to approve the donation.
Go deeper:
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.