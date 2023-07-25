Bentonville superintendent proposes new affordable housing for teachers

Three out-of-area teachers hired in 2022 for Bentonville schools had to resign before the school year started because they couldn't find housing in their price range.

Superintendent Debbie Jones is now taking action to help teachers find places to live.

Driving the news: Jones proposed to the school board last week that the district donate 9 acres of land to develop attainable housing for teachers.

At that meeting, Excellerate Foundation of Rogers presented a preliminary plan to show how the land might be used and the project funded.

Why it matters: NWA's high cost of housing makes it challenging for lower- and middle-range wage earners, like many teachers, to afford to live in the area.

The big picture: The new LEARNS Act sets the state's minimum annual salary for teachers at $50,000, but the average selling price for a home in Benton County was more than $400,000 at the end of last year.

Details: The $25 million proposal calls for building 93 units that teachers could buy or rent on 6 of the 9 acres. The other 3 acres are in a floodplain.

The plan calls for two multifamily complexes with 24 units each, 24 two-bedroom homes and 21 one-bedroom homes.

The property would be developed by one entity, then managed by another so that the school district wouldn't become a landlord.

The land is adjacent to Bentonville High School, at the intersection of SE S and SE 14th streets.

Rent and home prices would be controlled. Initial rent would be $750 and selling prices $180,000 to $200,000.

Yes, but: Because state and federal funding may be used to build the multifamily units, they would have to be made available to anyone, not just teachers.

Teachers will still receive most of the benefit.

Context: Excellerate Foundation focuses on social support, housing and workforce education in NWA.

Jeff Webster, its president and CEO, said that, in this scenario, the organization would basically act as a project manager, convening various groups, leading the development and providing some of the funding.

The foundation has other attainable housing projects in the works.

What's next: Attorney General Tim Griffin will weigh in on the constitutionality of the land donation to a nonprofit.

If he gives a green light, the school board will have to approve the donation.

