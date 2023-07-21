Braum's and Dairy Queen dominate northwest Arkansas

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Braum's and Dairy Queen are the most common ice cream chains across the northwestern quadrant of Arkansas, according to an analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.

The big picture: There are 11 each across the area, and Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Yes, but: Some pockets are strongholds for regional favorites, like Rita's in and around New Jersey and Philadelphia, and Culver's in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties are awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops (like Shake's Frozen Custard) won't crack this kind of ranking.

Worth's thought bubble: As an Okie, I'm glad to see Braum's show up so dominate in the center of the U.S., but also as an Okie, there's a giant miss in the data — Sonic Drive-In.

More than 3,500 Sonics are in 46 states, including nearly 200 in Arkansas — there's more than 20 in Benton and Washington counties in NWA.

It may not be great ice cream, but because Sonics are a ubiquitous part of small-town life, IMO it offers the most access to frozen treats across the land.

Of course, I just go there for the limeades.

