Ultimate guide to moving to Northwest Arkansas
Three words frame Northwest Arkansas: Quality of life.
The big picture: More than 576,000 people live in Benton and Washington counties and an estimated 36 people — including births, deaths and relocations — are added every day.
- The metropolitan statistical area, which includes a slice of southern Missouri, is ranked the 100th largest in the U.S.
- People want to be here.
Quick take: Many outsiders have a negative perception of the Natural State, but once they visit, they get a taste of what NWA has to offer:
- Business climate — Home to three Fortune 300 companies, the area's economy is generally upbeat. High-paying jobs and a flourishing entrepreneurial community mean there's plenty of opportunity.
- Outdoor amenities — Close to the Buffalo National River and some of the best fly fishing in the U.S., NWA is packed with more than 200 miles of mountain bike trails, a 40-mile greenway, access to hiking, hunting and even some good college sports.
- Arts and culture — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has a world-class collection on view — free to the public — and a thriving music scene. At nearly every turn, there's opportunity to dive into the culinary, experiential or folk arts world.
- People — They're all great.
The bottom line: It's easy to duck your head and do the work thing every day, but if you stop for a bit and look around at the communities that make up NWA, it's easy become overwhelmed with gratitude … and then find something fun to do.
