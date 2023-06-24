Ultimate guide to moving to Northwest Arkansas

Three words frame Northwest Arkansas: Quality of life.

The big picture: More than 576,000 people live in Benton and Washington counties and an estimated 36 people — including births, deaths and relocations — are added every day.

The metropolitan statistical area, which includes a slice of southern Missouri, is ranked the 100th largest in the U.S.

People want to be here.

The historic Washington County Courthouse clocktower in Fayetteville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Quick take: Many outsiders have a negative perception of the Natural State, but once they visit, they get a taste of what NWA has to offer:

The bottom line: It's easy to duck your head and do the work thing every day, but if you stop for a bit and look around at the communities that make up NWA, it's easy become overwhelmed with gratitude … and then find something fun to do.

