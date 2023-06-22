Decision on Arkansas' LEARNS education bill could take 2 weeks
A Pulaski County judge said he may need 1-2 weeks to rule in a lawsuit challenging the effective date of the LEARNS Act.
What's happening: The lawsuit, filed May 8 by opponents, led to a temporary restraining order that stopped the act from taking immediate effect.
- The Arkansas Supreme Court on June 15 lifted that order but sent the case back to Pulaski County Circuit Court.
The big picture: The issue is whether legislators violated the state Constitution when they voted for the LEARNS Act but did not vote separately for its emergency clause.
- If the judge rules the simultaneous vote was constitutional, the act will go into effect immediately.
- If he rules it was unconstitutional, the act won't take effect until Aug. 1.
The intrigue: Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, who's hearing the case, also issued the temporary order.
What we're watching: Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is seeking a repeal of the LEARNS Act by oreferendum on the November 2024 ballot.
- Attorney General Tim Griffin approved language for the referendum in early June.
- CAPES will need to collect nearly 55,000 signatures by July 31 from registered voters in at least 50 counties — a new law — to make it on the ballot.
