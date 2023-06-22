Decision on Arkansas' LEARNS education bill could take 2 weeks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils the LEARNS education bill at the state Capitol. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Pulaski County judge said he may need 1-2 weeks to rule in a lawsuit challenging the effective date of the LEARNS Act.

What's happening: The lawsuit, filed May 8 by opponents, led to a temporary restraining order that stopped the act from taking immediate effect.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on June 15 lifted that order but sent the case back to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The big picture: The issue is whether legislators violated the state Constitution when they voted for the LEARNS Act but did not vote separately for its emergency clause.

If the judge rules the simultaneous vote was constitutional, the act will go into effect immediately.

If he rules it was unconstitutional, the act won't take effect until Aug. 1.

The intrigue: Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, who's hearing the case, also issued the temporary order.

What we're watching: Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is seeking a repeal of the LEARNS Act by oreferendum on the November 2024 ballot.