Hunt family sells 12 Pinnacle properties in Rogers

One of the properties in the sale. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Two Little Rock-based real estate investment firms recently purchased 12 commercial properties in Rogers for $32 million.

The big picture: The area's overall commercial vacancy rate dropped to 5.6% as of Jan. 1, down from 5.8% in June 2022 and 8.3% a year earlier, according to the most recent Arvest Skyline Report.

Details: Natural Capital and Orion Capital Partners acquired the properties from various limited liability companies controlled by Hunt Ventures, led by Johnelle Hunt.

By the numbers: The properties, which total 282,601 square feet, are all located in the Pinnacle Hills area.

The group said in a news release that about 60 tenants currently occupy 90% of the properties.

The deal closed May 17 and was financed by Arvest Bank.

Flashback: Many of the original properties in the Pinnacle Hills area were developed by The Pinnacle Group in the early 2000s, led by J.B. Hunt, Tim Graham, Bill Schwyhart, Robert Thornton and Collins Haynes.

Of note: Marshall Saviers, president of Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners, helped broker the deal, according to a news release. Saviers is a member of Natural Capital's team and co-chairs the Northwest Arkansas Council's executive committee.