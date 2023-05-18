The Shift: Natural Capital fund eyes Northwest Arkansas
Private investment firm Natural Capital of Little Rock will look to commit money in Northwest Arkansas in coming years.
Driving the news: The firm launched its Fund II last November, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and has $80 million in commitments from investors. The group will continue raising money through the coming fall.
Details: Natural Capital's first fund mostly invested in real estate — including medical office, workforce housing and industrial warehouse space, managing partner Brad Henry told Worth.
- Projects in the $10 million to $40 million range are the firm's "sweet spot," he said.
- The fund also considers some limited, later-stage companies that have posted $2 million to $15 million in earnings.
By the numbers: More than 370 apartments under construction in NWA are part of Natural Capital's portfolio, including a redevelopment project in downtown Rogers with 100 units and another 121 units in that city's First Street Flats.
- It's also backing a 152-unit project dubbed Pure Lowell.
Between the lines: Natural Capital's investment team includes four members from NWA:
- Marshall Saivers, CEO of commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield Sage Partners.
- Todd Simmons, CEO of Simmons Foods.
- Brock Gearhart, CEO of investment advisory Greenwood Gearhart.
- Ben Hearnsberger, vice president of Natural Capital, also lives in NWA.
The bottom line: NWA is on investors' radar with record venture capital deployed last year and recent announcements in the $100 million range.
- And, we're glad to see warehouse space is a priority for Natural Capital, since the area essentially had no available space at the end of 2022.
