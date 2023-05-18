Share on email (opens in new window)

Private investment firm Natural Capital of Little Rock will look to commit money in Northwest Arkansas in coming years.

Driving the news: The firm launched its Fund II last November, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and has $80 million in commitments from investors. The group will continue raising money through the coming fall.

Details: Natural Capital's first fund mostly invested in real estate — including medical office, workforce housing and industrial warehouse space, managing partner Brad Henry told Worth.

Projects in the $10 million to $40 million range are the firm's "sweet spot," he said.

The fund also considers some limited, later-stage companies that have posted $2 million to $15 million in earnings.

By the numbers: More than 370 apartments under construction in NWA are part of Natural Capital's portfolio, including a redevelopment project in downtown Rogers with 100 units and another 121 units in that city's First Street Flats.

It's also backing a 152-unit project dubbed Pure Lowell.

Between the lines: Natural Capital's investment team includes four members from NWA:

Marshall Saivers, CEO of commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield Sage Partners.

Todd Simmons, CEO of Simmons Foods.

Brock Gearhart, CEO of investment advisory Greenwood Gearhart.

Ben Hearnsberger, vice president of Natural Capital, also lives in NWA.

The bottom line: NWA is on investors' radar with record venture capital deployed last year and recent announcements in the $100 million range.

And, we're glad to see warehouse space is a priority for Natural Capital, since the area essentially had no available space at the end of 2022.

