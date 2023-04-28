At least two companies — software-makers Ox and Wishfluence — have received recent investments, and Atento Capital of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has launched a fund focused on the "heartland."

Why it matters: Access to investment helps young companies grow and builds on NWA's entrepreneurial ecosystem — and its shift to a more diversified economy.

Catch up quick: In chronological order...

1. Bentonville's Ox said Tuesday it raised $12.6 million in venture capital.

Ox is focused on frontline workers in the supply chain industry. Its core tech is a wearable device that uses voice and visual inputs running through AI software to help employees work more efficiently.

Founder and CEO Charu Thomas said it means the company can hire more software engineers and scale the business.

2. App maker Wishfluence announced Wednesday it received a $100,000 investment from the Winrock International Validation Fund.

The app is designed for jewelry retailers to easily create customer wish lists and build databases in hopes of encouraging more purchases.

CEO and co-founder Andy Martin says the money will help him focus on the business, which could ultimately have applications beyond the jewelry industry.

3. Atento Capital said Thursday its new $100 million fund backed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation aims to support tech startups.

While software for health care, supply chain and mobility are key focus areas for Atento, founder Michael Basch, tells Worth it zeroes in on talented company leaders.

The VC firm has invested about $5.8 million in NWA companies in the past year, Basch said.

Flashback: Atento Capital launched 412 Angels last May to connect entrepreneurs and would-be investors with early-stage startups in Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas.

The group has hosted about a dozen events in each market so far, Basch said, and the "trajectory is positive."

The bottom line: Lack of capital has been the sticking point for NWA's entrepreneurs for decades, but public commitments like these help attract startup talent to the region.

About three-quarters of venture capital goes to California, New York and Massachusetts, so a fund located in and focused on the central U.S. is exciting news.

🤑 The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.