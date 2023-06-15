Share on email (opens in new window)

The push to electrify autos has fueled a rush for consistent supplies of minerals, including lithium, to make batteries.

Driving the news: In addition to ExxonMobil's May investment of $100 million in Arkansas land leases, General Motors recently invested $50 million in EnergyX, a startup working on a direct lithium extraction process similar to SLI's.

Meanwhile, Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and a major refiner of fossil fuels, has invested at least $352 million in two lithium companies.

Koch put $100 million in with SLI in 2021 and $252 million with Compass Minerals of Overland Park, Kansas, in 2022.

The investment with Compass Minerals will further development of a lithium project near Ogden, Utah, which uses evaporative ponds to separate lithium from brine.

The latest: In a recent joint development deal, SLI announced it will "integrate" Koch's lithium extraction technology into its Arkansas operations.

The intrigue: "But isn't that what you've been working on the past six years?" Axios asked Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium.

What he's saying: "We have two processes" we tested, Mintak replied.

"One of them we have [developed] ourselves; one of them developed by Koch, which would be exclusively available to Standard Lithium."

The Koch process, dubbed Li-Pro, comes with "performance guarantees," Mintak said, meaning it'll provide some level of consistent lithium recovery from the brine.

Koch Industries did not respond by deadline to Axios' questions about its interest in lithium or the development agreement with SLI.