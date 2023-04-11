Energy Exploration Technologies has closed a $50 million Series B round led by GM Ventures, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The funding allows EnergyX to further develop its lithium extraction technology and allows GM to invest deeper into the mining of battery materials.

The details: The investment comes less than a year after EnergyX raised $450 million from private equity firm Global Emerging Markets Group with plans to go public by 2024.

Of note: Multiple companies are working on what's known as direct lithium extraction, among them Lilac Solutions, Standard Lithium, Livent and mining giant Albermarle.

Conventional lithium development calls for pumping brine from open-pit mines to large basins, where the water then evaporates. It's a lengthy process, environmentally hazardous, and has a yield rate of just 50%.

Direct lithium extraction enables a miner to skip that evaporation step, making minerals production more efficient with less impact — with a yield rate close to 90%.

State of play: Automakers are in an arms race to lock down battery raw materials, including lithium.

The U.S. produces just 2% of the mineral, making it almost entirely dependent on imports.

Zoom in: GM in January announced a $650 million investment in Lithium Americas to jointly develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.

Last summer it inked a six-year deal with Livent to supply lithium hydroxide from an operation in South America, and a contract with LG to provide the material for battery cathodes.

Meanwhile, Ford entered its own direct lithium extraction deals last year.

What's next: EnergyX built a pilot plant last year in Bolivia. It plans to build more in neighboring "lithium triangle" countries Argentina and Chile, as well as in California, Utah, and Arkansas.