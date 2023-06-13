16 mins ago - Climate
North Arkansas' spring rainfall slumps
Northwest Arkansas' spring precipitation between 1991 and 2020 was lower than southern parts of the state, according to data from the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Driving the news: Despite recent rains, nearly all of the northern half of the state is currently considered abnormally dry but is not in a drought.
The big picture: The climate outlook for June through August shows a broad swath of the lower 48 states and Alaska — including Arkansas — is likely to see a hotter than average summer, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
- Why it matters: Prevailing weather conditions during the summer can lead to drought or wildfires.
