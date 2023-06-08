Grants for Northwest Arkansas artists up for grabs

Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) is offering grants to artists and art organizations for the second year in a row through its Creative Exchange Fund.

Why it matters: The program pays for artist time, access to space and professional development — making it easier for the community to catch a glimpse of local artists' creations, let alone allowing local artists to produce the work at all.

Background: CACHE launched in 2019 as a resource for artists to work with public and private entities to boost creativity in NWA. The grant program debuted last year.

Details: Applications will be accepted Monday through July 17, with 36 grants totaling $114,000 up for grabs, including: