Grants for Northwest Arkansas artists up for grabs

Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) is offering grants to artists and art organizations for the second year in a row through its Creative Exchange Fund.
Why it matters: The program pays for artist time, access to space and professional development — making it easier for the community to catch a glimpse of local artists' creations, let alone allowing local artists to produce the work at all.
Background: CACHE launched in 2019 as a resource for artists to work with public and private entities to boost creativity in NWA. The grant program debuted last year.
Details: Applications will be accepted Monday through July 17, with 36 grants totaling $114,000 up for grabs, including:
- Two $15,000 awards for The Platform: These grants go toward performance-based artists and organizations’ new work to be presented at the theater inside The Medium.
- Six $4,500 awards for Spectra series: These pay for visual artists, artist collectives and art facilitators to host a group of exhibitions in The Medium’s main gallery or outdoor campus.
- Six $3,000 awards for The Medium artist residencies: Grantees who practice visual art will have access to creative studio space for six weeks.
- Six $2,500 awards for producers: These grants will pay for community events organized by individuals or groups.
- 16 $1,500 awards for the Mixtape music series: Each grantee will perform two acts of 45-60-minutes at The Medium. The grants are for musicians presenting original work.
