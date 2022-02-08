Grants to amp up Springdale arts scene

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new grant program aims to raise the profile of Springdale's arts scene by subsidizing studio and performance space for local creatives.

What's happening: The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) is launching the program. It will be funded by the Tyson Family Foundation.

The grants will pay for NWA artists and arts organizations to use Springdale arts venue 214 for rehearsal and studio space, as well as for performances or shows.

Context: The Tyson Family Foundation owns 214 at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale, which was once home to the Arts Center of the Ozarks (now Arts One Presents).

CACHE and the foundation are working together to revamp the space. The aim is to make it an approachable and equitable arts venue for downtown Springdale, Amber Perrodin, artist and community manager for CACHE, tells Axios.

The big picture: The goal of the grants is not only to give artists the opportunity to explore their creativity but for CACHE and the Tyson Family Foundation to see what the space is capable of, Perrodin says.

Details: The grants total $169,000. They include: