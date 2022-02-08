Grants to amp up Springdale arts scene
A new grant program aims to raise the profile of Springdale's arts scene by subsidizing studio and performance space for local creatives.
What's happening: The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) is launching the program. It will be funded by the Tyson Family Foundation.
- The grants will pay for NWA artists and arts organizations to use Springdale arts venue 214 for rehearsal and studio space, as well as for performances or shows.
Context: The Tyson Family Foundation owns 214 at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale, which was once home to the Arts Center of the Ozarks (now Arts One Presents).
- CACHE and the foundation are working together to revamp the space. The aim is to make it an approachable and equitable arts venue for downtown Springdale, Amber Perrodin, artist and community manager for CACHE, tells Axios.
The big picture: The goal of the grants is not only to give artists the opportunity to explore their creativity but for CACHE and the Tyson Family Foundation to see what the space is capable of, Perrodin says.
Details: The grants total $169,000. They include:
- Ten $2,500 grants for event producers to support live events at 214.
- Two $15,000 grants for artists, performers and event producers that will subsidize rehearsal and performance space.
- Twenty $1,500 grants for musicians who will receive mentorship in artistry, performance and brand development and will create monthly music events.
- Sixteen quarterly grants at $3,000 each for artist residencies for visual artists' studio space. The artists will host one public workshop and one open studio or exhibition.
- Eight $4,500 grants for art curators.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.