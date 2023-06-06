Now streaming: "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets"

A.J. Calloway interviews the Duggar family during their visit to "Extra" in 2014. Photo: Courtesy of D. Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

A limited, four-part docuseries about one of Northwest Arkansas' best-known families — the Duggars — recently started streaming on Amazon Prime.

The big picture: Dubbed "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," the series dives into the family's religion — the Institute in Basic Life Principles — and the many scandals surrounding them, including Josh Duggar's arrest for possession of child pornography.

The intrigue: Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard; Amy (Duggar) King and husband Dillon King; and Deanna Jordan, sister to patriarch Jim Bob's sister — make appearances, according to People.

What they're saying: "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement addressing the series.