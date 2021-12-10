A jury found the former "19 Kids and Counting" star and Springdale resident guilty after two days of deliberations.
What happened: Duggar was found guilty yesterday of receiving and possessing child porn. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Background: U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar in April. Reports had surfaced in November 2019 that federal authorities had served a search warrant at the address of a used-car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars, run by Duggar.
- Prosecutors said child porn was repeatedly downloaded on a computer at the car dealership.
Flashback: TLC canceled "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015 after reports surfaced that Josh Duggar inappropriately touched underage girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager.
Zoom out: Josh Duggar's father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running for the State Senate District 7 seat that was recently vacated by Lance Eads and covers parts of Springdale, Elkins and Goshen.
What's next: A sentencing date has not been set yet, but KNWA reports it will be in about four months.
