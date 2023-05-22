XNA sees most-ever travel ahead of Memorial Day
Northwest Arkansas National Airport has more than bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the numbers: XNA had more than 80,700 tickets flying out this March, up 14.5% from March 2019. The airport saw an 8.5% increase from April 2019 to the same month this year, with 77,404 enplanements, airport spokesperson Olivia Moore told Axios.
- The first quarter of 2022 was up 11.2% in tickets from the first quarter in 2019 — the airport's busiest year until the pandemic.
What they're saying: "It has been the busiest March and April in airport history," Moore said.
- "We are expecting and prepared for a busy Memorial Day," she added.
- She recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before a flight.
Driving the news: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel this coming weekend — up 7% over last year. It's projected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend ever.
- That's 2.7 million more people who will travel for the unofficial start of summer in comparison to 2022, which could be indicators of what's to come, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.
Details: Top tourist destinations in the U.S. this Memorial Day weekend include: Orlando, Florida, along with New York City and Las Vegas, AAA booking data shows. European cities are the most popular for international destinations, including Rome; Paris; Dublin; London; Barcelona, Spain and Athens, Greece.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.