A state legislative council committee on Tuesday approved the reallocation of nearly $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to support parts of the LEARNS Act, per the Arkansas Advocate.

The big picture: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' sweeping omnibus bill that passed through both Arkansas chambers with little debate, has been critiqued for provisions that will allow taxpayer money to fund private schools.

Opponents say rural public schools will suffer in the long term.

The other side: Supporters say the education reform will be better for students and empower parents to send their kids to schools of their choosing.

By the numbers: The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council approved the state Department of Education's request to use $6.2 million in ARPA money for literacy coaches, $8.5 million for supplemental education services and $20 million for high-impact tutoring.

Between the lines: Another objection to the bill from opponents has been its lack of specifics for funding.

Yes, but: The Arkansas Advocate points out that state Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy), co-chair of the state Joint Budget Committee, said in February that ARPA money would be used to support the intensive literacy coaches proposed in LEARNS.

What's next: The full Arkansas Legislative Council, which meets Friday, would need to approve the recommendation.

Go deeper: LEARNS Act faces legal challenges