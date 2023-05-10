Here are NWA's special election results

Voters in Northwest Arkansas had several choices at the polls Tuesday.

Springdale will go forward with four bond issues including: $135 million for street improvements; $16.25 million for parks and recreation upgrades; $7.75 million for a new fire station; and $16.25 million for a new senior center.

Voters approved street renovations with 86% of the vote, parks and rec with 82%, the fire station with 87% and the senior center with 86%, according to unofficial election results.

Of note: Because Springdale is in both Benton and Washington counties, vote totals are a combination of results from both counties.

Voters also turned down raising the millage rate from 2.6 mills to 3 mills for NorthWest Arkansas Community College with 56% of voters against the hike.

School board races:

Springdale School Board incumbent Michelle McCaslin Cook kept her seat, defeating Donald Tippett with 78% of the vote.

Fayetteville incumbent Keaton Smith won re-election over Heather Clouse with 76% of the vote.

Ryan Heckman unseated Pea Ridge School Board incumbent Adam Yager with 54% of the vote.

Aric Berthold won against Gary Wheat with 59% of voters in favor for a spot on the Siloam Springs School Board.

Tontitown voters declined to enact an annual tax of $75 per residence and $200 per business for the city's volunteer fire department. The issue failed with 64% of the vote against.

Lincoln voters approved a $3.8 million bond issue for a new community building with 72% of the vote as well as an extension of a 0.625% sales tax to pay for the bond with 73%. The city had to demolish the old community building for safety reasons.

Those who live in the Beaver Lake Fire District will pay an additional $50 a year in fees after 62% of voters said yes to increasing fees from $150 to $200 a year.