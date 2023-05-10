Boutique Moxy Hotel experience set for Fayetteville

An aerial rendering of the seven-story Moxy Hotel at the South Yard development. Courtesy of Specialized Real Estate Group

Construction on a seven-story, 131-room Moxy Hotel — a Marriott brand — is set to begin this summer in Fayetteville's South Yard development.

By the numbers: There are more than 3,400 rooms in the 25 Benton and Washington county hotels, with more than 80 rooms per property, according to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal's annual print "Book of Lists."

Three hotels announced last May will add about 400 rooms in Bentonville.

Context: Moxy rooms usually have small footprints — starting in the 180-Context: Moxy rooms typically have small footprints — starting around 180 square feet — but emphasize a fun and delightful sense of place in common areas like the lobby and bar.

Specialized Real Estate Group of Fayetteville is developing the project.

What's next: Central BBQ opened May 6 at South Yard. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale is set for a summer opening and Meteor Cafe is expected to open this fall.