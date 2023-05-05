42 mins ago - News

Biking's big, beautiful bounce in the Natural State

Worth Sparkman
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with first gentleman Bryan Sanders and their children Scarlett, Huck and George at Two Rivers Bridge in Little Rock.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — with first gentleman Bryan Sanders and their children Scarlett, Huck and George — at Two Rivers Bridge in Little Rock. Screenshot courtesy of Gov. Sanders administration.

Cycling may soon be declared Arkansas' official sport if a group of third-graders in Bentonville have their way.

What's happening: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a resolution this week proclaiming May as Bike Month in Arkansas.

  • Context: A class at Evening Star Elementary in Bentonville has “worked to get legislation drafted making cycling the state sport and this is the first step in their endeavor," the resolution reads.

Why it matters: Cycling is a top sport, leisure pastime and networking activity in Arkansas, adding an estimated $21 million in value to the state's GDP in 2021.

Details: The document notes that:

What's next: The resolution declares that third-grade teacher Carter Coriell is to be granted a copy of the final resolution.

Worth's thought bubble: I can't think of a better state sport, but I do wonder if the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have other thoughts if this comes up in a future legislative session.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more