Get off your axles for National Bike Month

Worth Sparkman
A photo of a blue street sign with a white bicycle outline to indicate a bike lane.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

May is National Bike Month, when the League of American Bicyclists encourages all to air up the tires and try to make short trips without a car.

What's happening: Monday also kicked off the National Bike Challenge, wherein riders can tap into their competitive edge as single cyclists or as part of a group.

  • So far, nearly 1,000 individuals and 72 workplaces have signed up for the NWA challenge.
  • Register and watch the stats to see who's riding most.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is seeking feedback to help communities gather information about what residents want in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

What's next: Some upcoming NWA cycling events:

