14 mins ago - Transit
Get off your axles for National Bike Month
May is National Bike Month, when the League of American Bicyclists encourages all to air up the tires and try to make short trips without a car.
What's happening: Monday also kicked off the National Bike Challenge, wherein riders can tap into their competitive edge as single cyclists or as part of a group.
- So far, nearly 1,000 individuals and 72 workplaces have signed up for the NWA challenge.
- Register and watch the stats to see who's riding most.
Meanwhile, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is seeking feedback to help communities gather information about what residents want in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
- Take the short survey; deadline is May 31.
What's next: Some upcoming NWA cycling events:
- May 6 — Spring Square 2 Square (Fayetteville to Bentonville), registration ends today
- May 19 — National Bike to Work Day
- May 20 — Rule of Three gravel bike race
- May 18-21 — Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race
- May 25-28 — Bentonville Bike Fest
- May 31 — Natural State Criterium Series (also June 28 and July 26)
More NW Arkansas stories
