What you should know before filling out May's special election ballot

Alex Golden

Axios

Special elections are coming up, and Monday is the final day to register to vote. Early voting starts May 2; Election Day is May 9.

Here's what you'll find on the ballot:

Springdale

  • Four bond issues including $135 million for street improvements, $16.25 million for parks and recreation upgrades, $7.75 million for a new fire station and $16.25 million for a new senior center.
  • Extending a 1% sales tax to pay for the bonds.

Rogers and Bentonville school districts

  • A millage increase for NorthWest Arkansas Community College — from 2.6 mills to 3 mills.
  • The millage rate was 3 mills when voters first approved it in 1989 but decreased in 1997 and 2005 without voter approval because of a state law that automatically reduces an institution's mills when assessed property values rise. If approved, the school would receive about $1.8 million more a year.

Fayetteville School Board

  • Incumbent Keaton Smith vs. Heather Clouse

Springdale School Board

  • Incumbent Michelle McCaslin Cook vs. Donald Tippett

Pea Ridge School Board

  • Incumbent Adam Yager vs. Ryan Heckman

Siloam Springs School Board

  • Aric Berthold vs. Gary Wheat

Tontitown

  • An annual tax of $75 per residence and $200 per business for the Tontitown Volunteer Fire Department.

Lincoln

  • A $3.8 million bond issue to pay for a new community building and extending 0.625% sales tax to pay for the bond.

Beaver Lake Fire District

  • Increasing annual fees from $150 to $200.

Check your voter registration, polling places and sample ballot.

